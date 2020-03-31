Breaking News
Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues order allowing for ‘corrective action’ against Safer at Home violators
'Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear' evening update – March 31, 2020

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

A federal agency stepping in to create more beds for Coronavirus patients. Plus, details on an executive order aimed at helping those struggling financially, and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020

Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office

Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63

FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse

Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock

East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order

Tracking Coronavirus: Gov. Bill Lee issues safer at home guidelines, orders nonessential businesses to close

Tracking Coronavirus: What to do if you have symptoms

Tracking Coronavirus: Impact on Knox Co. Jail

First Knox County COVID-19 death

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

