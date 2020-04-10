Coronavirus: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for help with supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has issued an emergency appeal to the community as they try to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic care for their pets.

The shelter said its pet food pantry is in need. The pantry typically has food, cat litter and other items for pet owners under financial strain right now can ask for in order to keep their pets with them.

How you can help

There are several ways to help out.

Monetary donations can be contributed on the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s website.

They’re also accepting donations through the mail as well:

P.O. Box 51723

Knoxville, TN 37950

Just make sure to specify that your donation for the COVID-10 help fund.