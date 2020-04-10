Breaking News
98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for help with supplies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has issued an emergency appeal to the community as they try to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic care for their pets.

The shelter said its pet food pantry is in need. The pantry typically has food, cat litter and other items for pet owners under financial strain right now can ask for in order to keep their pets with them.

How you can help

There are several ways to help out.

Monetary donations can be contributed on the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s website.

They’re also accepting donations through the mail as well:

P.O. Box 51723
Knoxville, TN 37950

Just make sure to specify that your donation for the COVID-10 help fund.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Pandemic pregnancy concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic pregnancy concerns"

Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask"

Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state"

TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system"

Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020."

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter