Coronavirus: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for help with supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has issued an emergency appeal to the community as they try to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic care for their pets.
The shelter said its pet food pantry is in need. The pantry typically has food, cat litter and other items for pet owners under financial strain right now can ask for in order to keep their pets with them.
How you can help
There are several ways to help out.
Monetary donations can be contributed on the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s website.
They’re also accepting donations through the mail as well:
P.O. Box 51723
Knoxville, TN 37950
Just make sure to specify that your donation for the COVID-10 help fund.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’