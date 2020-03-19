Breaking News
CDC update shows 10,442 cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. and 150 deaths
Coronavirus in East Tennessee: Boys & Girls Club expanding hours, asking for support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is expanding hours and services trying to meet the needs of its members who are away from school and need alternative childcare options during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All clubs are open with hours of at least 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serving breakfast, lunch and a snack to nearly 500 kids.

The club expects its expenses to grow as the number of children they serve increases, putting a strain on its resources.

The nonprofit will be packing 150 family meals to send to club members’ families and 50 families of Emerald Youth Foundation members. Faith Promise Church is covering the expense of the meals.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is also working with UT Medical Center and offering expanded services to their employees.

The club also plans to ramp up its academic resources for students in Knox County Schools as the school system shifts to an online learning format.

“This increase, combined with a postponed set of spring fundraising events and slower grant reimbursables, will strain our organization’s already tenuous cash position,” the club stated in a press release. “We have a significant community need that we have to help meet and are best positioned of any organizations locally to do so.”

The club is asking for volunteers, supplies and financial support to keep the organization going. You can find out how you can help by visiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley website.

