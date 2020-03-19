Coronavirus in East Tennessee: Catholic church in Knoxville holds final public Mass until restrictions lifted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus held its final public Mass, until restrictions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect against the spread of the coronavirus are lifted, on Thursday.

Diocese of Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika is suggesting Catholics find another way to worship, like watching Mass online, doing devotions from home or helping in your community as you are able to do.

“Use your common sense,” Stika said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for your help when you need it and don’t be afraid to offer help when someone needs it.”

With large gatherings being canceled the Diocese of Knoxville has dispensed East Tennessee Catholics from their obligation to attend Mass following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the federal and state government’s recommendations for social distancing.