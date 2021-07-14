Coronavirus in Knox County: Active cases rise to nearly 200, vaccination rate nears 50%

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest Knox County COVID-19 figures are corresponding with those across the country as cases continue to tick up slightly and vaccinations continue to remain relatively flat. The Knox County Health Department reported two new deaths and 198 cases of the virus in its latest data release Wednesday.

Regionally, 43 people are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, July 13. Eleven are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator. The hospitalization numbers come from the combined 19 hospitals within Knox and its surrounding counties.

The department has provided 53,140 doses of the vaccine. In all, 213,832 Knox County residents have been fully vaccinated which equates to 44.96% of the population.

Since last week, 2,783 residents have completed the series. As of July 14, 48.49% county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

