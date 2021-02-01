Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County in the month of February. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Knox County reported 157 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of January, matching December for the deadliest month of the pandemic.

Local demand for the vaccine remains high after a clinic for 2,000 first-dose vaccination appointments in the first week of February were filled in under 30 minutes.

KCHD plans to launch a new automated scheduling and registration platform with a waitlist option. Moving forward, appointments will be filled by contacting those who are on the waitlist.

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

New cases: 213

213 Deaths: 6 new deaths, 482 total reported

6 new deaths, 482 total reported Current active cases: 2,455

2,455 Current hospitalizations: 86

86 New inactive cases: 246

246 Total inactive cases: 40,082

40,082 Probable cases 5,694

5,694 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 37,325

Number of Knox County deaths reported by month:

February 2021 – 6

– 6 January 2021 – 157

– 157 December 2020 – 157

– 157 November 2020 – 62

– 62 October 2020 – 21

– 21 September 2020 – 26

– 26 August 2020 – 19

– 19 July 2020 – 35

The 5 Knox County benchmarks in the fight against COVID-19 (green, yellow, red): Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – YELLOW

– YELLOW Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – YELLOW

– YELLOW Sustained or increased public health capability – N/A (Changes being made to this benchmark)

– N/A (Changes being made to this benchmark) Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity . – YELLOW

. – YELLOW Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases – RED Benchmarks are updated each Wednesday by the Knox County Health Department. Last updated on Jan. 26.

Data provided by the Knox County Health Department and only includes Knox County residents. Hospitalizations are the number of people admitted into area hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms. Deaths are the number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus. New cases are the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported each day. Active cases are those who tested positive and remain within the quarantine window. Total number is the overall sum of positive cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.