Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases for May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County in the month of April. Data is updated tentatively each weekday at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Knox County reported 179 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of January, 26 more than the December total. The county reported 62 COVID-19-related deaths in February. The county reported 32 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of March. Nineteen deaths occurred in Knox County in April.
Beginning April 5, the Knox County Health Department Vaccine Information webpage features a direct registration system that allows community members to select an appointment date at registration rather than putting their name on a waitlist for the next available appointment.
May 7
- New cases: 30
- Deaths: 1 new death, 635 total reported
- Current active cases: 554
- Current hospitalizations: 16
- New inactive cases: 44
- Total inactive cases: 50,668
- Probable cases: 8,615
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,242
May 6
- New cases: 30
- Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported
- Current active cases: 555
- Current hospitalizations: 18
- New inactive cases: 66
- Total inactive cases: 50,624
- Probable cases: 8,601
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,212
May 5
- New cases: 6
- Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported
- Current active cases: 572
- Current hospitalizations: 21
- New inactive cases: 74
- Total inactive cases: 50,558
- Probable cases: 8,582
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,182
May 4
- New cases: 17
- Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported
- Current active cases: 623
- Current hospitalizations: 28
- New inactive cases: 56
- Total inactive cases: 50,484
- Probable cases: 8,565
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,176
May 3
- New cases: 36
- Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported
- Current active cases: 652
- Current hospitalizations: 36
- New inactive cases: 144
- Total inactive cases: 50,428
- Probable cases: 8,555
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,159
The 5 Knox County benchmarks in the fight against COVID-19 (green, yellow, red):
- Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – Green
- Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – YELLOW
- Sustained or increased public health capability – GREEN
- Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity. – GREEN
- Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases – YELLOW
Benchmarks are updated each Wednesday by the Knox County Health Department. Last updated on May 4.