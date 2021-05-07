Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases for May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County in the month of April. Data is updated tentatively each weekday at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Knox County reported 179 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of January, 26 more than the December total. The county reported 62 COVID-19-related deaths in February. The county reported 32 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of March. Nineteen deaths occurred in Knox County in April.

Beginning April 5, the Knox County Health Department Vaccine Information webpage features a direct registration system that allows community members to select an appointment date at registration rather than putting their name on a waitlist for the next available appointment.

May 7

New cases: 30

30 Deaths: 1 new death, 635 total reported

1 new death, 635 total reported Current active cases: 554

554 Current hospitalizations: 16

16 New inactive cases: 44

44 Total inactive cases: 50,668

50,668 Probable cases : 8,615

: 8,615 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,242

May 6

New cases: 30

30 Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported

Zero new deaths, 634 total reported Current active cases: 555

555 Current hospitalizations: 18

18 New inactive cases: 66

66 Total inactive cases: 50,624

50,624 Probable cases : 8,601

: 8,601 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,212

May 5

New cases: 6

6 Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported

Zero new deaths, 634 total reported Current active cases: 572

572 Current hospitalizations: 21

21 New inactive cases: 74

74 Total inactive cases: 50,558

50,558 Probable cases : 8,582

: 8,582 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,182

May 4

New cases: 17

17 Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported

Zero new deaths, 634 total reported Current active cases: 623

623 Current hospitalizations: 28

28 New inactive cases: 56

56 Total inactive cases: 50,484

50,484 Probable cases : 8,565

: 8,565 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,176

May 3

New cases: 36

36 Deaths: Zero new deaths, 634 total reported

Zero new deaths, 634 total reported Current active cases: 652

652 Current hospitalizations: 36

36 New inactive cases: 144

144 Total inactive cases: 50,428

50,428 Probable cases : 8,555

: 8,555 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 43,159

The 5 Knox County benchmarks in the fight against COVID-19 (green, yellow, red):

Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – Green

– Green Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – YELLOW

– YELLOW Sustained or increased public health capability – GREEN

– GREEN Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity . – GREEN

. – GREEN Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases – YELLOW

Benchmarks are updated each Wednesday by the Knox County Health Department. Last updated on May 4.