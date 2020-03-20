Coronavirus in Knox: Pellissippi State Community College student tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College officials announced Friday that one of its students had self-reported a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 228, according to state health department

“A student at Pellissippi State Community College has self-reported a positive test for COVID-19 today. The student has not been on campus for the past two weeks and has been under self-quarantine throughout that time. All relevant parties have been notified, and all facilities have been cleaned and disinfected. Pellissippi State officials announced yesterday that the college is moving all of its classes and student services online for the remainder of the spring semester. Updates are being posted daily to the college’s website and social media accounts.” Pellissippi State Community College

The college announced earlier this week that classes would be online for the remainder of the semester.