Coronavirus in Knox: Pellissippi State Community College student tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College officials announced Friday that one of its students had self-reported a positive test for the novel coronavirus.
RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 228, according to state health department
“A student at Pellissippi State Community College has self-reported a positive test for COVID-19 today. The student has not been on campus for the past two weeks and has been under self-quarantine throughout that time. All relevant parties have been notified, and all facilities have been cleaned and disinfected. Pellissippi State officials announced yesterday that the college is moving all of its classes and student services online for the remainder of the spring semester. Updates are being posted daily to the college’s website and social media accounts.”Pellissippi State Community College
The college announced earlier this week that classes would be online for the remainder of the semester.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: East Tennessee companies, tourist attractions continue to suspend operations
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Washington hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields
- CHART: Tennessee confirmed coronavirus cases by day
- Italy’s virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden
- Lyft looking to add food, medical supply delivery options
- Kohlâ€™s closing all stores in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms
- Alabama closes all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic
- TV med shows donate masks, Cannes delayed amid coronavirus
- Coronavirus extends across West, Californians must stay home
- Tennessee lawmakers pass budget, recess amid virus outbreak
- Burger King, Cheesecake Factory offering promotions amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Willie Nelson and friends are the latest to offer free, online concerts