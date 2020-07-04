Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County cases up by 93 to 1,186 — an 8.51% jump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported an 8.51% increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 1,186, a one-day increase of 93 and a new record.

There are 17 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. Some 718 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the 1,186 cases, 89 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. The total number of cases includes 30 probable cases.

The Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and the first death since April on Thursday. Spikes of 53 and 50 cases were seen on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

New coronavirus cases per day in Knox County, Tennessee. (Knox County Health Deparmtent chart)

The number of people who have recovered is 718. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Six people have died in Knox County from COVID-19.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Health voted to require face coverings in most public indoor spaces. The order is slated to go into effect Friday and will be assessed at each Board of Health meeting moving forward.

Under the order, children under 12 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are exempt.

Places of worship, public schools as well as state and federal government facilities are excluded.

The intent of the order is to increase face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19.