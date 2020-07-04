Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County cases up by 93 to 1,186 — an 8.51% jump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported an 8.51% increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 1,186, a one-day increase of 93 and a new record.
There are 17 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. Some 718 people have recovered from the virus.
Of the 1,186 cases, 89 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. The total number of cases includes 30 probable cases.
The Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and the first death since April on Thursday. Spikes of 53 and 50 cases were seen on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
The number of people who have recovered is 718. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Six people have died in Knox County from COVID-19.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Health voted to require face coverings in most public indoor spaces. The order is slated to go into effect Friday and will be assessed at each Board of Health meeting moving forward.
Under the order, children under 12 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are exempt.
Places of worship, public schools as well as state and federal government facilities are excluded.
The intent of the order is to increase face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases rise; masks mandated in Knox County
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus: Sevier County Sheriff suspends on-site visitation at corrections facilities
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- Governor Hutchinson to allow cities in Arkansas to pass mask mandates
- Hotspot Tennessee: 1,822 new coronavirus cases puts total at 48,712
- Tennessee hires accounting firm to help with $7B COVID funds
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 364 active cases in Knox County, 1,093 total cases
- Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states
- Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots
- Knoxville businesses and the new mask mandate: how inside will look different
- Pellissippi State employee at Hardin Valley Campus tests positive for coronavirus
- Ten Harrogate rehabilitation center employees test positive for coronavirus
- REQUIRED: All Texans must wear face coverings, Gov. Greg Abbott orders
- Tracking Coronavirus in Tennessee: Amid growing concern, 1,575 new cases and 11 new deaths reported