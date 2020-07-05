Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County reports two new deaths, cases hit 1,203

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Knox County for a total of eight since the county began tracking coronavirus cases.

There are 17 new cases of coronavirus — a 1.43% one-day increase — with the total case count standing at 1,203, the Knox County Health Department said Sunday.

There are 17 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 1,203 cases, 90 have resulted in hospitalization at some point during the illness. The total number of cases includes 31 probable cases.

The breakdown by race of the deahts shows three were Black, three were white and for two the race is not known. One death has been Hispanic.

Saturday the Health Department reported 93 new cases and that came after 70 new COVID-19 cases and the first death since April on Thursday. Spikes of 53 and 50 cases were seen on Monday and Wednesday as well.

The number of people who have recovered is 770. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Health voted to require face coverings in most public indoor spaces. The order is slated to go into effect Friday and will be assessed at each Board of Health meeting moving forward.

Under the order, children under 12 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are exempt.

Places of worship, public schools as well as state and federal government facilities are excluded.

The intent of the order is to increase face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19.