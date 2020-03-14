Coronavirus in Knoxville: Mayor says city services prepared for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon thanked event organizers Friday night for canceling events amid coronavirus concerns and said the city has “plans in place” to keep providing services.
“I wanted to take a few moments on this Friday evening to let you know what we are doing in response to and in preparation for COVID-19,” Kincannon said.
She made the statement in a video outside the Knox County Health Department where she said she had just finished a briefing with Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan.
“As of right now, COVID-19 is not widespread in our community<‘ Kincannon said. She, however, thanked event organizers and charity groups for canceling events in the interest of public health and out an abundance of caution.
“We, too, have canceled some city events and we are constantly evaluating the situation …,’ she said.
“I want to assure you the City of Knoxville is open for business and we have plans in place to keep city services going forward,” she said.
