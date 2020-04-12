Coronavirus in Tennesse: 101 deaths from COVID-19 and 5,308 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has had 101 deaths from COVID-19 — unchanged from Saturday — while the case count is 5,308, the Tennessee Department of Health reported on Sunday.
The number of cases is up just 4% — or 199 cases — from Saturday.
There have been 567 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 1,504 people have recovered. There have been 70,599 tests administered in the state.
The state lists 169 cases for Knox County, 10 more than the Knox County Health Department lists.
With Gov. Bill Lee’s executive ‘safer-at-home’ order approaching its expiration, Tennessee lawmakers are looking to get the state’s economy moving again.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says, however, that she has not seen the indicators that would allow the city reopen.
Taking a longer view, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs foresees many challenges even after we re-emerge from the pandemic. Some people will have lost jobs, loved ones or life savings, he noted.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
