Coronavirus in Tennessee: 105 active Knox County cases, 568 total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 568.

Knox County reported 105 active cases on Sunday, down from 118 reported on Saturday.

Knox County reported 24 new recovered cases on Sunday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 458.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are eight Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 568 cases, 55 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 19 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.