Coronavirus in Tennessee: 115 active Knox County cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 641.
Knox County reported 115 active cases on Saturday, up from 106 active cases reported on Friday.
The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases remains at 521. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.
Of the 641 cases, 57 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 25 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
