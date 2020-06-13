Coronavirus in Tennessee: 118 active Knox County cases, 557 total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 557.

Knox County reported 118 active cases on Saturday, up from 111 reported on Friday.

Knox County reported three new recovered cases on Saturday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 434.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are four Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 557 cases, 52 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 12 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.