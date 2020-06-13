Coronavirus in Tennessee: 118 active Knox County cases, 557 total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 557.
Knox County reported 118 active cases on Saturday, up from 111 reported on Friday.
Knox County reported three new recovered cases on Saturday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 434.
Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are four Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.
Of the 557 cases, 52 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 12 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total confirmed Tennessee cases surpass 28,000
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- UT-Knoxville suspends study abroad program for the 2020 fall semester
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 111 active Knox County cases, 547 total cases
- ETSU Poll: More than half of Tennesseans experienced some trouble sleeping in April due to pandemic
- Tennessee Senate OKs bill to limit coronavirus liability
- Knoxville nonprofit expands in-home services for seniors to include grocery shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Many forces behind alarming rise in virus cases in 21 states
- Coronavirus: Tennessee has 28,340 COVID-19 cases with 18,922 recoveries
- Is it safe to go swimming this summer during the pandemic?
- Town of Louisville’s Wolfstock Festival won’t take place in 2020
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 120 active Knox County cases, 525 total
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee up 65% last week compared to week before
- Iowa State Fair canceled for first time since WWII over coronavirus fears
- 9-month-old Chicago infant died of COVID-19 related pneumonia, medical examiner says