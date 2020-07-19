Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,221 active Knox County cases, 982 total recovered cases reported Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 1,221 active cases on Sunday, up from 1,189 cases on Saturday.

Knox County reported 32 new active cases and 26 new recoveries on Sunday. There have now been 2,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 people have died from the virus in Knox County.

13 of the 18 deaths have been reported since July 2.

Of the 2,221 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 160 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 41 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries grew to 982. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 94 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.