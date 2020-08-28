Coronavirus in Tennessee: 141 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Blount County Correctional Facility

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said Friday 141 inmates have tested positive at Blount County Correctional Facility.
Berrong says that the sheriff’s office partnered with Blount County Health Department and Southern Health Partners to test over 600 inmates and deputies on Tuesday, August 25.
Out of the 493 inmates tested, 141 tested positive.
Out of the 126 employees tested, 0 tested positive.
Berrong also says that 97.9% of the inmates that tested positive are asymptomatic, one inmate is under medical care, and three have reported mild symptoms.
The sheriff also states that not only are they following CDC guidelines and COVID-19 recommendations from the state; they’ve also implemented a policy where new inmates entering the jail are quarantined away from the general inmate population for 14 days, unless they make bond within the 14 day quarantine period.
“We are doing the best we can with the resources that are provided to us. Our correctional facility is certified for 350 inmates. Our average daily population today is 530, and our population is 500 or above on a routine basis and has been for several years. We do not have the space to quarantine hundreds of inmates, and it is physically not possible to practice physical distancing with our inmate population. We are dealing with an extremely unfortunate set of circumstances and we are grappling with the reality of our situation. Releasing our inmate population into the general public just isn’t an option.”Sheriff Berrong
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 140K total cases, more than 1,500 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Nursing home says it’s allowed to have COVID-19-positive employees working during staffing crisis
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 19th death in August, 56th overall
- Sorting out symptoms: Fall allergies or COVID-19
- Over 10,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week
- Multiple Knox County schools notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases
- William & Mary cheerleader survives 3-month battle with COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 1,936 new cases
- CDC guidelines now say those exposed to coronavirus may not need testing if asymptomatic
- 2nd man arrested for throwing East Nashville house party
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in cases in more than 6 weeks
- Dorm-room parties blamed for U of Miami COVID outbreak
- FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus
- Roane State reports at least two COVID-19 cases on campus