Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee COVID-19 case count continued to grow Sunday with 1,537 cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health while a national health institute forecasts a looming shortage of intensive care beds to treat patients of the virus.
The Tennessee case count of coronavirus COVID-19 is up 164 cases from the 1,373 cases reported on Saturday
There have been seven deaths and 133 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health. The state also said there have been 20,574 coronavirus tests done in the state.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), based at the University of Washington, predicts Tennessee may not have enough intensive care unit beds by April 12 and will have a shortfall through April 26. The institute published nationwide and state-by-state projections on Thursday.
The Knox County Health Department reported 41 cases earlier Sunday, up 24% from Saturday. Fourteen of the positive cases have recovered, and seven of the cases have resulted in hospitalization. There have been 600 COVID-19 tests in Knox County, the county Health Department said.
One patient has died after a Gallatin nursing home was evacuated in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center. Twenty-threes are hospitalized.
The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.
