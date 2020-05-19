Coronavirus in Tennessee: 18,378 cases and 10,969 have recovered

All 95 counties in the state have had at least one case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee grew to 18,378 on Tuesday with 305 deaths, the Tennessee Department of Health said. And Tuesday marks the day that all 95 counties in the state have reported least one case.

Hancock County in East Tennessee is the last county in the state to report a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by four from Monday — or 1.3%, according to the state Health Department. Cases rose by 367 — or 2%

There have been 1,498 people hospitalized and 10,969 have recovered. The number of people tested is 346,123.

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan asked people during her press briefing to be compassionate to those making choices you don’t agree with. “We know it’s hard,” she said. “We all want to believe it’s over, and we’re all ready to move on. But the fact remains it’s not over, the virus is not gone and the risk is still very real.”

Itching to get the economy humming again, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs urged Monday that the Knoxville-Knox County Reopening Task Force follow Governor Bill Lee’s lead and loosen restrictions on certain businesses starting Friday,

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon prefers to move more cautionously.

“There is no prize for going fast when it comes to reopening our economy,” she said. “Business owners want clear guidelines for how to protect their customers and their employees, and they want a predictable timeline, so everyone knows what to expect and how to plan.

“The Knoxville-Knox County Reopening Task Force is surveying the community for input on Phase Two guidelines. This week, the task force will take that input, along with public health data, and finalize guidelines for Phase Two.

“Our local health trends look favorable now, but it’s important to remember that the Health Department is monitoring the data daily, and it’s too early to draw conclusions just yet. We should stick with the plan that is working. If the favorable trends continue, I anticipate being able to move to Phase Two on May 29, after the 28-day minimum for Phase One has ended.”

As businesses are reopening, some may be requiring visitors to wear masks when entering, with the potential of denying service if visitors don’t comply; many are wondering if businesses can do that? Put simply, yes, they can.

