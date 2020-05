NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday in Tennessee is 19,394, the Tennessee Department of Health said. Some 315 people have died.

Cases rose by just 433. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by two from Thursday, according to the Department of Health.

There have been 1,560 people hospitalized and 12,566 have recovered. The number of people tested is 368,170.