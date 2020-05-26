Coronavirus in Tennessee: 20,965 cases with 343 deaths reported by TDH

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday in Tennessee is 20,965 with 343 deaths from COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases rose by 358. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by five from Monday, according to the Department of Health.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,609 people hospitalized and 13,344 have recovered. The number of people tested is 403,504.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 20,965 as of May 26, 2020, including 343 deaths, 1,609 hospitalizations and 13,344 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/29hd83QgHH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 26, 2020

Phase 2 economic reopening for Knox County and Knoxville began Tuesday. Some of the main recommendations of Phase 2 include:

Limiting social settings and gatherings to 50 people maximum. This increase from phase one doesn’t change the need to physically distance.

maximum. This increase from phase one doesn’t change the need to physically distance. Continuing to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.

Implementing strict physical distancing protocols when possible.

Increasing services slowly, when possible, to give the business time to build and test safety protocols.

Limiting the use of common areas where employees are likely to congregate and interact.

likely to congregate and interact. Considering special accommodations for higher-risk individuals.

Operating by walk-in registration, appointment or reservation when possible.