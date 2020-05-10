Coronavirus in Tennessee: 217 new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 243 have died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is reporting 14,985 total cases of the coronavirus and 243 deaths on Sunday.
Cases rose from Saturday by 217 — or just 1.5%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by one, the department said.
There have been 1,325 people hospitalized and 7,528 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 261,869.
Pickett County reported its first case leaving on Hancock as the only Tennessee county without a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Can you sue China if you get coronavirus? Some lawsuits are being filed and efforts are underway in Congress and in some state legislatures to make it easier. Republican U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Martha McSally of Arizona, and GOP U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas in the House have filed a bill.
No one seems immune. Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.
Knox County reported 49 active cases on Sunday, up from 47 on Saturday. And the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was busy with visitors on Saturday as its phased reopening starts.
