Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, to bring the county’s total to 331.

Knox County reported 23 active cases on Saturday, down from 27 active cases on Friday.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 303 from 295. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There is one Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 331 cases, 38 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are six probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.