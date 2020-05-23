Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, to bring the county’s total to 331.
Knox County reported 23 active cases on Saturday, down from 27 active cases on Friday.
The total number of recovered cases grew to 303 from 295. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There is one Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the 331 cases, 38 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are six probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Reopening Tennessee: Restaurants, retailers allowed to open at full capacity; some choose to stay at 50%
- Volkswagen Chattanooga employee, contractor test positive for COVID-19
- Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 19,394 COVID-19 cases reported in the state
- Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend
- As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared
- Tennessee Gov. Lee offers National Guard to test at businesses
- Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies reopening after 64 days of closure
- Knox County releases guidance for Phase 2 of reopening plan
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 327 total
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 175 new Rhea County cases confirmed in one day
- Brothers fighting on COVID-19 front lines as nurses face potential deportation
- BEATING THE VIRUS: Daughter contracts COVID-19 after saying final farewell to father