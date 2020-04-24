Coronavirus in Tennessee: 24 active Knox County COVID-19 cases; 207 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County grew by one on Friday to 207 with active cases at 27.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 179 from 173. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 207 cases, 31 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county. Six cases currently require hospitalization.

Thursday marked the first time Knox County Health Department has included a “Current hospitalizations” a statistic. The number includes Knox County residents at any hospital.

The number of deaths in Knox County from coronavirus remains at four.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

The Health Department will have a free COVID-19 testing event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking facility.