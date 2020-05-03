Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 248 total Knox County cases with 38 of them active

Coronavirus

WKRN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported nine new cases on Sunday, bringing the total case number to 248.

Knox County reported 38 active cases on Sunday, up from 35 on Saturday.

The total number of recovered cases jumped to 205 Sunday from 199 on Saturday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free.

Two cases currently require hospitalization. Of the 248 cases, 35 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. 

Knox County reported its fifth local death on Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

Free COVID-19 Testing This Weekend

Free statewide testing returns this weekend in locations across Tennessee.

Like the past two weekends, you can get tested no matter where you live, regardless if you show show symptoms or not.

Saturday you can get tested at:

  • William Blount High School in Maryville
  • Fentress County Public Library in Jamestown

Sunday you can get tested at:

  • Jacksboro Middle School in Campbell County
  • Unicoi County High School in Erwin

 

