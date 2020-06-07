Coronavirus in Tennessee: 26,381 cases, 418 deaths and 17,222 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state were 26,381 on Sunday with 418 deaths and 17,222 recoveries, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases were up by 310 — or 1.2%, the Department of Health reported.

Deaths were also up by one from Saturday to 418. There have been 17,222 recoveries from the virus.

There have been 1,932 people hospitalized and 498,768 have been tested.

