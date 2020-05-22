Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 327 total

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, to bring the county’s total to 327.

Knox County reported 27 active cases on Friday, down from 35 active cases on Thursday.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 295 from 283. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 327 cases, 38 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are six probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

 

