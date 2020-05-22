Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 327 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, to bring the county’s total to 327.
Knox County reported 27 active cases on Friday, down from 35 active cases on Thursday.
The total number of recovered cases grew to 295 from 283. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the 327 cases, 38 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are six probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 cases rise to 18,961 with 313 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Brothers fighting on COVID-19 front lines as nurses face potential deportation
- BEATING THE VIRUS: Daughter contracts COVID-19 after saying final farewell to father
- Victoriaâ€™s Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works will close 50
- In reversal, White House tells CDC to post church guidance
- Knoxville restaurant workers quit, saying guidelines weren’t being followed
- Audiology doctors raise awareness of clear masks for the hearing-impaired
- TSA announces changes for travel amid coronavirus pandemic
- The beat goes on: School continues free music lessons during pandemic
- Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
- Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee to sign executive order allowing people to gather in groups of 50, up from 10
- Rennova CEO defends CARES Act payment to closed Jamestown hospital
- CONNECT Ministries offering toolkit for safely reopening churches