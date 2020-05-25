Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 342 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, to bring the county’s total to 342.

Knox County reported 27 active cases on Monday.

The total number of recovered cases is 310. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There is one Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 342 cases, 39 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are five probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.