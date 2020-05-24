Coronavirus in Tennessee: 28 active Knox County cases, 336 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, to bring the county’s total to 336.

Knox County reported 25 active cases on Sunday, up from 23 active cases on Saturday.

The total number of recovered cases remained at 303. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There is one Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 336 cases, 38 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are five probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.