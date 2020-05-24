Coronavirus in Tennessee: 28 active Knox County cases, 336 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, to bring the county’s total to 336.
Knox County reported 25 active cases on Sunday, up from 23 active cases on Saturday.
The total number of recovered cases remained at 303. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There is one Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the 336 cases, 38 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are five probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Department of Health reports 19,789 cases, 329 deaths
- Watch: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total
- Reopening Tennessee: Restaurants, retailers allowed to open at full capacity; some choose to stay at 50%
- Volkswagen Chattanooga employee, contractor test positive for COVID-19
- Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 19,394 COVID-19 cases reported in the state
- Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend
- As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared
- Tennessee Gov. Lee offers National Guard to test at businesses
- Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies reopening after 64 days of closure
- Knox County releases guidance for Phase 2 of reopening plan
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 327 total