Coronavirus in Tennessee: 29 active Knox County cases, 206 total

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While the total number of confirmed cases in Knox County eclipsed 200 on Thursday, the number of active cases remained unchanged.

There are 29 active cases in the county as of April 23, unchanged Wednesday. The total number of cases grew to 206 from 199.

Case breakdown by age range
Source: Knox County Health Dept.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 173 from 166. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 206 cases, 31 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county. Seven cases currently require hospitalization.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

 

