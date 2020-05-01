Coronavirus in Tennessee: 34 active Knox County cases, 238 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported six new cases on Friday, bringing the total case number to 238.

Knox County reported 34 active cases on Friday, up from 28 on Thursday. KCHD has now reported 12 new cases in the last two days.

The total number of recovered cases remained unchanged Friday at 199. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

Three cases currently require hospitalization, remaining unchanged since Tuesday. Of the 238 cases, 34 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Knox County reported its fifth local death on Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.