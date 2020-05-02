Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported one new case on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 239.
Knox County reported 35 active cases on Saturday, up from 34 on Friday.
RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline: More than 200 COVID-19 related deaths; State to mass test prisons
The total number of recovered cases remained unchanged Saturday at 199. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free.
Three cases currently require hospitalization, remaining unchanged since Tuesday. Of the 239 cases, 34 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
Knox County reported its fifth local death on Tuesday.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
Free COVID-19 Testing This Weekend
Free statewide testing returns this weekend in locations across Tennessee.
Like the past two weekends, you can get tested no matter where you live, regardless if you show show symptoms or not.
RELATED: Coronavirus Testing: Tennessee offering free COVID-19 testing in Blount, Campbell, Fentress counties this weekend
Saturday you can get tested at:
- William Blount High School in Maryville
- Fentress County Public Library in Jamestown
Sunday you can get tested at:
- Jacksboro Middle School in Campbell County
- Unicoi County High School in Erwin
