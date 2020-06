Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35,102 cases, 526 deaths and 23,067 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tennessee reported 656 new coronavirus cases on Sunday — a 1.9% one-day increase — to bring the total to 35,102.

This comes after the biggest single-day increase in cases for Tennessee on Friday. And the state is among those where coronavirus is on the uptrend.

Since last Sunday, 4,679 new cases were reported in the state for an increase of 15.4% for the week. There were 51 deaths since last Sunday, a 10.7% incresae.

Deaths rose to 526 on Sunday, an increase of two from Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 23,0067 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,291 people hospitalized and 685,381 have been tested.

