Coronavirus in Tennessee: 36 positive COVID-19 cases among inmates in Knox Co. Detention Facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports there are 36 positive COVID-19 cases among inmates in the Knox County Detention Facility.
KCSO says 30 of the positive cases came from the work release program.
All inmates have been quarantined and no employees with KCSO have tested positive at this time.
