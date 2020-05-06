Coronavirus in Tennessee: 43 active Knox County cases, 257 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 257.
Knox County reported 43 active cases on Wednesday, up from 38 on Tuesday.
The total number of recovered cases remained at 209 for the second straight day. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are three patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up one from Tuesday.
Of the 257 cases, 35 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee to distribute 5 million masks to local health departments
- Coronavirus: What reopening businesses means for East TN rideshare drivers
- Governor signs Executive Order No. 33 allowing close contact businesses to reopen Wednesday
- Stores in West Town Mall slowly start to reopen
- Protective barriers placed in Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee buses
- US task force could wind down work by early June
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 13,624
- As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
- Mutant, more contagious coronavirus strain has emerged, scientists say
- Coronavirus Knoxville: Knox County Health Department reports 252 cases, 38 active
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 5, 2020
- SWAT team raids Texas bar for protesting to reopen