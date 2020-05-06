Coronavirus in Tennessee: 43 active Knox County cases, 257 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 257.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

Knox County reported 43 active cases on Wednesday, up from 38 on Tuesday.

The total number of recovered cases remained at 209 for the second straight day. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are three patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up one from Tuesday.

Of the 257 cases, 35 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.