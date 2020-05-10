Coronavirus in Tennessee: 49 active Knox County cases, 280 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 280.

Knox County reported 49 active cases on Sunday, up from 47 on Saturday.

The total number of recovered cases remained at 226. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 280 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.