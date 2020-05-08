Coronavirus in Tennessee: 55 active Knox County cases, 272 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases on Friday, bringing the total case number to 272.
Knox County reported 55 active cases on Friday, up from 52 on Thursday.
The total number of recovered cases remained at 212. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are three patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the 272 cases, 36 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
The department holds a daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. that can be viewed in this web story or on the Knox County Youtube channel.
