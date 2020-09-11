Coronavirus in Tennessee: 55 total active cases, 142 recoveries in Knox County Schools

Coronavirus

Knox County Schools KCS logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools reports 55 total active cases on Friday which is down from 58 reported on Thursday, along with 142 total recoveries.

The number of students and staff in isolation/quarantine is also down to 863 compared to 871 on Thursday.

Breakdown of active cases

  • 40 active cases are among students
  • 15 active cases are among teachers

Breakdown of recovered cases

  • 63 recovered cases are among students
  • 79 recovered cases are among staff
  • Total recovered is now at 142

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

