Coronavirus in Tennessee: 55 total active cases, 142 recoveries in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools reports 55 total active cases on Friday which is down from 58 reported on Thursday, along with 142 total recoveries.

The number of students and staff in isolation/quarantine is also down to 863 compared to 871 on Thursday.

Breakdown of active cases

40 active cases are among students

15 active cases are among teachers

Breakdown of recovered cases