Coronavirus in Tennessee: 55 total active cases, 142 recoveries in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools reports 55 total active cases on Friday which is down from 58 reported on Thursday, along with 142 total recoveries.
The number of students and staff in isolation/quarantine is also down to 863 compared to 871 on Thursday.
Breakdown of active cases
- 40 active cases are among students
- 15 active cases are among teachers
Breakdown of recovered cases
- 63 recovered cases are among students
- 79 recovered cases are among staff
- Total recovered is now at 142
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 166K confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases reported by TDH
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 death numbers continue high for state; 57 new deaths reported Thursday
- Tennessee Coronavirus: University of Tennessee puts in measures to slow spread of COVID-19
- Health Dept. Director Buchanan: New cases of COVID-19 among young people leading to rise across Knox County
- Tennessee to use virus relief dollars to train more police
- Coronavirus Tennessee: University of Tennessee identifies COVID-19 cluster in dorm hall
- Education key to public acceptance of any coronavirus vaccine, surgeon general says
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active hospitalizations in Knox County drop as 121 new cases reported
- Over 11,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week
- Does my employer have to tell everyone if a coworker has the virus?
- Jillian Michaels reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, warns against public gyms
- Second stimulus checks: Democrats not happy GOP bill doesn’t include direct payments
- AstraZeneca has paused COVID-19 vaccine trial twice
- FDA: We feel the urgency, but we’re not going to cut any corners on safe COVID-19 vaccine