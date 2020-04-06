Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Monday the number of COVID-19-related deaths is at 65 – up 48% from Sunday – and the number of coronavirus cases is 3,802.

The number of deaths is up by 21 from Sunday and the number of cases is up by 169 — or 5%, one of the lowest case increases in recent days.

There have been 352 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 356 people have recovered. There have been 47,350 tests administered in the state.

The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner with 15 total coronavirus-related deaths. Shelby County has had 13 COVID-related deaths and Davidson County, seven.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County is now 119 following a Monday update from the Knox County Health Department. The state also reports three deaths for Knox County, two more than previously reported.

Blount Memorial reported its first COVID-19-related death on Sunday.

The #COVID19 case count for Tennessee is now 3,802 as of April 6, 2020, including 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations and 356 recovered. For county-level data, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/JeSKJSskAN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Instiute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released new forecasts that show a much lower number of COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee as well as peak use of regular hospital and intensive care unit beds.

The federal government has strongly advised that Americans avoid going out — even for essential activities like grocery shopping or picking up prescriptions — as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to hit a deadly apex in the next two weeks.