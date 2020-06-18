Coronavirus in Tennessee: 686 new cases, up 2.1%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tennessee reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — a 2.1% one-day increase — to bring the total to 32,829.
Deaths rose from Wednesday to 509, an increase of 12, or 2.4%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 21,949 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,209 people hospitalized and 652,160 have been tested.
As of last week, the total number of COVID-19 cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions, according to a news release from the department.
The sharp rise in cases in Sevier County, which is welcoming back tourists, continues. Cases are up 293% from June 1 when it had 87 cases. On Thursday, the state numbers for Sevier County were 342 coronavirus cases. There have been three COVID-19 deaths in Sevier County.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
