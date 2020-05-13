Coronavirus in Tennessee: 69 active Knox County cases, 307 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported six new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 307.
Knox County reported 69 active cases on Wednesday, up from 66 on Tuesday.
The total number of recovered cases grew to 233 on Wednesday, up from 230 on Tuesday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 307 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths.
There are five probable cases of COVID-19, according to the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. The department holds a daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. that can be viewed in this web story or on the Knox County Youtube channel.
