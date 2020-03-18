Coronavirus in Tennessee: 98 COVID-19 cases reported in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.
|County
|Case Count
|Campbell
|1
|Cheatham
|1
|Davidson
|58
|Hamilton
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|2
|Robertson
|1
|Rutherford
|1
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|4
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|2
|Williamson
|24
According to the updated case numbers on Wednesday, March 18, Tennessee has 98 cases of COVID-19, up from 73 on Tuesday.
While the state statistics show two cases for Knox County, the Knox County Health Department is adamant the second person does not live in Knox County. The person did not live here and was tested in another state, according to the county Health Department. The largest concentration of cases is in Middle Tennessee.
