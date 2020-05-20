Coronavirus in Tennessee: active Knox County cases down by 12 but two new patients hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, to bring the county’s total to 322.

Knox County reported 35 active cases on Wednesday, down from 47 active cases on Tuesday.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 282 from 264. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

There are two Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from zero reported Tuesday.

Of the 322 cases, 39 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are five probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.