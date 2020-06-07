Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 95, 477 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 477.

Knox County reported 95 active cases on Sunday, up from 89 reported on Saturday. The county surpassed 100 total active cases for the first time on Wednesday.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 377 from 370 on Saturday.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 477 cases, 45 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.