Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now down to 89

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 464.

Knox County reported 89 active cases on Saturday, down from 92 reported on Friday. The county surpassed 100 total active cases for the first time on Wednesday.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 370.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 464 cases, 45 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.