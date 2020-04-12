Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases remains at 28, total cases at 159

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting four new cases on Sunday, bringing the total case number to 159.

Active cases in the county remain at 28 as of April 12.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 127. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

19 of the 159 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

In Knox County, 3,737 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.