Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases remains at 28, total cases at 159

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting four new cases on Sunday, bringing the total case number to 159.
Previous: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 28; 155 total
Active cases in the county remain at 28 as of April 12.
The total number of recovered cases now stands at 127. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
19 of the 159 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
In Knox County, 3,737 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 98 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with 101 deaths
- U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths
- WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
- Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TN Dept. of Correction takes action after inmate tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 28; 155 total
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State releases some virus data surrounding nursing homes, including Knoxville facility
- Coronavirus: Knoxville area families changing Easter plans due to COVID-19
- Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday
- U.S. alcohol sales increase amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for help with supplies