Coronavirus in Tennessee: Anderson County has first case of virus according to Mayor Terry Frank

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank confirmed the county’s first case of the coronavirus Thursday, March 19, less than an hour after the Tennessee Department of Health reported the daily state total.
It is unclear if the Anderson County case is in addition to the state number that was given at 3 p.m.
RELATED: Tennessee Department of Health: 154 cases of coronavirus in the state
In a Facebook post at 3:30 p.m., Frank said, “the patient has self-isolated and the (Anderson County) Health Department is currently engaged in contact tracing and education.”
The ACHD cannot release any further information about the patient, including a more precise location within Anderson County, according to Frank.
Anderson County residents are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest information and guidance at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Citizens are encouraged to watch the site for additional COVID-19 Assessment sites, as new sites are added daily. The Tennessee Department of Health also has a hotline, 1-877-857-2945, available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
