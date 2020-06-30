Coronavirus in Tennessee: Another 1,212 new cases to push total to 43,509

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,212 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday to bring the total to 43,509, a 2.9% increase from Monday.
Deaths rose to 604 on Tuesday, an increase of 12 — a 2.0% increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 27,599 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,,665 people hospitalized and 792,779 have been tested.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that people traveling from Tennessee to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days.
Testifying before a Senate committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci said “We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned.” He is infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.
Wearing masks good for the economy? “If a face mask mandate meaningfully lowers coronavirus infections, it could be valuable not only from a public health perspective but also from an economic perspective because it could substitute for renewed lockdowns that would otherwise hit GDP,” Goldman Sachs researchers wrote.
East Tennesse hospital groups issued a message Monday assuring the community they are working to keep people safe.
