Coronavirus in Tennessee: Business owners react to Gov. Bill Lee’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order extension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced the extension of the existing statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order. It requires citizens to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.

The mandate has affected businesses deemed “nonessential.” For many of them, the new extension will continue to make an impact.

“It seems to be what’s happening all across the nation. As much as we may not have wanted it to happen, I believe we kind of expected, I think we knew that it was going to happen,” said Danny Fugate, owner of Ambition Tattoo.

Monday marked three weeks Ambition Tattoo has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a reopening date is at least two more weeks away.

“One entire month of zero revenue and then some,” Fugate said. “It’s hard for anyone to handle.”

Another local business owner, Cynthia Freeman of Final Cut Salon in Newport, reacted to the news.

“I would not want to be the cause of anyone getting sick or bringing home anything to my family. So I understand it. But also, we all want to go back to work,” Freeman said.

Two Crossville salon owners also shared their take. Despite anticipating the extension announcement, they said it’s still hard to hear.

“It’s gut-wrenching because this is my livelihood. It’s my only form of income for myself and so it’s hard,” said Jessica McCoy, owner of Tips 2 Toes by: Jessica.

All of the business owners we spoke to told us they will adhere to whatever extra safety measures they need to, once time comes for them to open back up again.