Coronavirus in Tennessee: Business owners react to Gov. Bill Lee’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order extension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced the extension of the existing statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order. It requires citizens to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
The mandate has affected businesses deemed “nonessential.” For many of them, the new extension will continue to make an impact.
“It seems to be what’s happening all across the nation. As much as we may not have wanted it to happen, I believe we kind of expected, I think we knew that it was going to happen,” said Danny Fugate, owner of Ambition Tattoo.
Monday marked three weeks Ambition Tattoo has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a reopening date is at least two more weeks away.
“One entire month of zero revenue and then some,” Fugate said. “It’s hard for anyone to handle.”
Another local business owner, Cynthia Freeman of Final Cut Salon in Newport, reacted to the news.
“I would not want to be the cause of anyone getting sick or bringing home anything to my family. So I understand it. But also, we all want to go back to work,” Freeman said.
Two Crossville salon owners also shared their take. Despite anticipating the extension announcement, they said it’s still hard to hear.
“It’s gut-wrenching because this is my livelihood. It’s my only form of income for myself and so it’s hard,” said Jessica McCoy, owner of Tips 2 Toes by: Jessica.
All of the business owners we spoke to told us they will adhere to whatever extra safety measures they need to, once time comes for them to open back up again.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 98 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with 101 deaths
- U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths
- WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
- Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TN Dept. of Correction takes action after inmate tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 28; 155 total
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State releases some virus data surrounding nursing homes, including Knoxville facility
- Coronavirus: Knoxville area families changing Easter plans due to COVID-19
- Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday
- U.S. alcohol sales increase amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for help with supplies