Coronavirus in Tennessee: Case count hits 2,845 with 32 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-two people in Tennessee have died from COVID-19-related illnesses and there have been 2,845 cases in the state, the Tennessee Department of Health said Thursday.
The 32 deaths is up 30% from Wednesday. The number of cases rose by 162.
RELATED: Coronavirus resources
There have been 263 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the state Department of Health. Some 220 people have recovered. There have been 34,611 tests done.
The Knox County Health Department reported earlier Thursday that there are 85 coronavirus cases in Knox County, but the state numbers show 92.
The state began reporting deaths by county on Wednesday. The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner with seven.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
- Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
- Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion — and rescue economy
- Coronavirus in Knox: Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit
- ‘It’s a whole mess of confusion’: Local service industry workers laid off talk coronavirus impacts
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus: Mayor Kincannon on recent emergency executive order: ‘We’re doing it to save lives’
- Meals distributed to students during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package
- Newborn baby in Connecticut dies from COVID-19 complications
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Bringing the zoo to you
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus in Knox: Maintenance underway at Tennessee Theatre