Coronavirus in Tennessee: Case count hits 2,845 with 32 deaths
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon gives an update city’s response to coronavirus pandemic National digital-only coronavirus video update
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-two people in Tennessee have died from COVID-19-related illnesses and there have been 2,845 cases in the state, the Tennessee Department of Health said Thursday.

The 32 deaths is up 30% from Wednesday. The number of cases rose by 162.

RELATED: Coronavirus resources

There have been 263 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the state Department of Health. Some 220 people have recovered. There have been 34,611 tests done.

The Knox County Health Department reported earlier Thursday that there are 85 coronavirus cases in Knox County, but the state numbers show 92.

The state began reporting deaths by county on Wednesday. The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner with seven.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

